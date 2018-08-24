Former UFC Champion Returning On Conor McGregor Card, Bellator Brings Back Champ, UFC FN 135 Video

- The UFC on FOX "UFC Tonight" crew broke down Saturday's UFC Fight Night 135 main event earlier this week. The bout, which airs live on FOX Sports 1, features Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick at 155 pounds.

Hear from co-hosts Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian in the video above as they preview the bout. Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

* Featherweight: Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili

* Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Cortney Casey

* Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena

* Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez

* Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: James Krause vs. Warlley Alves

* Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

* Flyweight: John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

* Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Luke Sanders

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Female Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

* Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

* Welterweight: Rani Yahya vs. George Sullivan

- Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will return on the same card as Conor McGregor. According to a report by MMAjunkie, Ferguson will meet Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 on October 6 in Las Vegas.

McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov that same night in the main event for Nurmagomedov's 155-pound title. Ferguson was expected to fight Nurmagomedov earlier this year, but an injury knocked him out and the UFC stripped him of the title.

Ferguson (23-3) has won 13 of 14 fights in the Octagon. Pettis (21-7) scored a key win over Michael Chiesa, improving his UFC mark to 8-6 overall. He is a former lightweight champion.

- Vitaly Minakov, a former Bellator heavyweight champion, is returning to the promotion. According to a report by ESPN, Minakov has signed a new deal but will not be given his title back.

Instead, Minakov will make his return against a yet-to-be-announced opponent and would then face the winner of the current grand prix for the belt. The four fighters left in the GP are Ryan Bader, Matt Mitrione, Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen.

Minakov is 21-0 in his career with wins over Antonio Silva and Alexander Volkov to his resume. His last appearance for Bellator came in 2014.