- Above is a recap of NJPW's G1 Climax 28 featuring some of the bigger matches, post-match promos, fan reactions, and what it looks like backstage during the events. NJPW's next tour is Road to Destruction, beginning on September 5 with Destruction in Hiroshima (9/15), Beppu (9/17), and Kobe (9/23) taking place later in the month.

- One of NJPW's more notable events, King of Pro-Wrestling, will take place on October 8 in Tokyo. NJPW has announced tickets for international fans will go on sale on August 26 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, for more info click here. The only match announced thus far is the finals of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

- On Twitter, Josh Barnett confirmed he would miss the upcoming NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in Long Beach, California on September 30. Barnett will be in Japan on that day to corner one of his fighters he coaches. There has been no official word yet on who will be his replacement for the AXS TV broadcast, although Kevin Kelly "promised" on Twitter that he will be there:

Josh its bulls--- you aren't going to be on New Japan on AXS anymore. You could have taught all the noobs about great wrestlers like Murakami and Fujita — Kevin (@darukinoi) August 24, 2018

I am only missing the one Long Beach show as I will be in Japan cornering a fighter I coach on the same date. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) August 24, 2018