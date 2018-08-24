WWE NXT Dark Match, Jeff Hardy's Big Swanton To Randy Orton (Video), Xavier Woods On A Boat (Video)

- Above is new video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods at Gamescom 2018 in Germany for the Xbox party boat ride.

- The dark match before last night's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Dominik Dijakovic defeat Marcel Barthel with Feast Your Eyes.

- WWE tweeted this exclusive look at Jeff Hardy's big Swanton Bomb to Randy Orton on this week's SmackDown: