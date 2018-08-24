Cody And The Young Bucks Making Next Move Together, MLW Fusion Preview, War Games, Bret Hart Honored

- The latest episode of MLW Fusion is in the video above, featuring MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki defending his title against Low Ki. On tonight's episode, Abyss will make his MLW Fusion debut, while Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix will defend the World Tag Team Championship against ACH & Rich Swann in a match signed weeks ago. Tommy Dreamer will also be on the show discussing the upcoming MLW War Games event and taking on Sami Callihan's Ravagers, while Promociones Dorado's sicario Ricky Martinez will make his debut.

- Speaking of MLW War Games, Taya Valkyrie will make her MLW debut as she teams with Joey Ryan in mixed tag action versus MJF and Aria Blake at the event. Teddy Hart vs. Rich Swann and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Vandal Ortagun were officially added to the show today. MLW War Games takes place on September 6th at Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium. Tickets start at $10 at MLWgo.com.

- As noted, the contracts for Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page expire before the ROH - NJPW show at Madison Square Garden in April. During a conference call this week, Cody said that he has verbally committed to the Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page that the next step that they take will be together "and we're going to take it as a family."

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart was given the honorary name, "Blackfoot" name at an Indigenous ceremony in Calgary on Thursday. Hart told CBC that it's a "huge honour" to be named Iyiikitapinna, meaning "Courageous Chief."

"I think it's a great name," Hart said of the "Blackfoot" name. "It might be too bold a name for me, but it tops 'Hitman' anyway."

You can check out a photo from the ceremony below:

Street Shark contributed to this article.