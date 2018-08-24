Backstage News On Johnny Gargano's 'Injury' At WWE NXT Takeover

Triple H noted in his WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" post-show media call that Johnny Gargano blew out his knee during the Last Man Standing match with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, which affected the finish to the match.

"Clearly I wasn't planning on Gargano injuring himself in the last sequence of that match," Triple H said. "Did it play into it? Yeah. Technically it was supposed to go slightly differently than it all did. We kinda had to make a call on the fly and change a few things in the actual moment. So it ends up being different because only the people putting it together know what they were doing and that's the beauty of what we do and they get there."

It looks like Triple H was playing up an injury angle. Gargano worked last night's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University and came out with a crutch for the August 29 episode, did an angle with The Velveteen Dream and then wrestled Dream for a match to air on September 5.

The Wrestling Observer reported on Wednesday that people within WWE have admitted that the Gargano vs. Ciampa finish went off as planned, that Triple H was working an angle and that this would be clear with how it played out on TV. They did something similar earlier this summer with Lars Sullivan suffering a broken jaw in the match with Aleister Black.