Ronda Rousey's Husband No Longer Interested In WWE Career?, Evolution Tickets, Dasha Fuentes Update

- As seen in the video above, @AdamGlyn spoke to Ronda Rousey and her husband, UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne, at the airport in New York earlier this week after RAW. In the past, Browne had hinted at possibly working with WWE, however that doesn't appear to be happening soon.

"I don't want to say no, but it doesn't look like it's in the cards at the moment," Browne replied when asked if he might join WWE.

See Also Travis Browne On Ronda Rousey's Backstage Treatment Since Joining WWE

- Tickets for WWE Evolution, which takes place on October 28, went on sale today at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $39.50 to $469.00. Tickets for the VIP Lounge, which are not event tickets, are also available and are priced at $65.

- As noted, SmackDown Live backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes underwent surgery earlier this month for an Achilles tendon injury. While it's not known when she'll return to television, she posted the photo below noting that her cast will be coming off next week.

Mason Moore contributed to this article.