Chris Jericho On Being Open To Working For Impact Or ROH, If He's Had Talks With Impact

Chris Jericho is a free agent when it comes to professional wrestling, even as the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He hasn't worked for any professional wrestling companies outside of Japan since departing from WWE, which was a decision he made out of respect for Vince McMahon. It seems as though that idea has changed for The Ayatollah Of Rock n Rolla.

Y2J recently discussed the idea of working for other companies outside of WWE on Wrestling Perspective Podcast. He does still have a loyalty to WWE, but it is not something that will keep him from participating in an angle he really wants to do.

"When someone says 'would you ever go to IMPACT? Would you ever go to Ring Of Honor? Would you ever go here there or wherever?' Yeah sure, why not? If its creatively satisfying, if it's something that I can really sink my teeth into, something that I can really enjoy, then why wouldn't I give it a try?," Jericho said.

"At this point, I've done everything I could ever do in wrestling. I have a loyalty to WWE but not a death wish with them or anything like that where by hook or by crook I have to be with the WWE. I think part of the fun of what's going on right now in the business is there's a real resurgence with independent wrestling and independent companies and it really gives the WWE a real kick in the ass when people go other places.

"You have guys like Kenny and the Young Bucks and Cody, people that are walking away and choosing not to sign with WWE which was never an option five or ten years ago. It was all about working with the WWE and signing with the WWE now its like, 'You know what? The WWE is there but once you have the chance to go somewhere else and do some work elsewhere, that kind of takes your career and your life in a different direction.'"

Although Jericho seems open to venturing outside of WWE on North American soil, he confirmed that there have been no such talks with Impact Wrestling to do so. At this point, he wouldn't confirm anything and wants to help change the professional wrestling business for the better. He's about entertaining people which is why he set out in his chosen profession and he said the time is now for independent wrestling as it continues to evolve.

"So I haven't spoken to anybody at TNA and I'm not saying I would ever go there but I'm not saying I wouldn't and I'm not saying I wouldn't go to WWE or I wouldn't go to New Japan or go wherever," Jericho said. "To me, it's all about helping to change the business in a lot of ways and if there's a way to do it by being a little bit of a 'revolutionary' then why not? Let's go for it, man.

"This is show business, it's entertainment, it's the Wild West. There's no rules and nobody says that you have to work in the WWE or you don't have to work there. Independent wrestling at this point in time is bigger than it's ever been. And that's a good place for me to be in, for James Ellsworth to be in or Kenny Omega, everybody else that's kind of 'independent guy.'

"Now's the time to be independent because you really can go make a real good living and make a difference outside of the WWE bubble which hasn't been something that you could do for years since the highlight of WCW back in '98-'99. So it's an exciting time for everybody involved."

Himanshu D contributed to this article.