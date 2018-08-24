WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is Vince McMahon Today?, Origins Of Top WWE Finishers (Video), WWE Remembers Robin Leach

By Marc Middleton | August 24, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at the origins of 5 iconic finishing moves - John Cena's STF, Dean Ambrose's Dirty Deeds, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair's Figure Eight, Sasha Banks' Banks Statement and Randy Orton's RKO.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon turns 73 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson turns 74 and WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli turns 35.

- WWE paid tribute to Robin Leach today after he passed away at the age of 76. The "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host made a special appearance at WrestleMania 4. Below is WWE's tribute:

Robin Leach passes away

Robin Leach shows off the WWE Championship prior to the main event of WrestleMania IV

WWE is saddened to learn that Robin Leach, host of the popular "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" television series, has passed away at the age of 76.

Leach was best known to the WWE Universe for being a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania IV, presenting the WWE Championship before the final match of a tournament that was ultimately won by "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

WWE extends its condolences to his family, friends and fans.


