The Bellas WWE Status Update, Tommaso Ciampa Gets Music & Entrance (Photos), The Miz On Daniel Bryan

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with The Miz offering his SummerSlam win over Daniel Bryan as proof that he's better.

- The Bella Twins will be returning to the ring at WWE live events soon. They are being advertised for the October 13 live event in Binghamton, NY and the October 14 live event in Allentown, PA. As noted, Brie Bella is set to team with Daniel Bryan to face Maryse and The Miz at Hell In a Cell on September 16 and Nikki Bella is expected to face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the October 28 Evolution pay-per-view.

See Also Tommaso Ciampa Is Unrecognizable In His WWE Debut With The Undertaker 13 Years Ago (Photo)

- WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa debuted a new entrance and finally came out with theme music at last night's tapings. Correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) tweeted these photos of Ciampa making his entrance at the tapings: