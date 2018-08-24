Conor McGregor Rips UFC Champion, Weigh-In Results For Saturday's UFC Card

- Weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC Fight Night 135 event took place earlier in the day, with all 14 bouts now being official. The main event features James Vick vs. Justin Gaethje live on FOX Sports 1 from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Both Vick and Gaethje weighed in at 156 pounds for their bout. Other action includes Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili, Angela Hill vs. Cortney Casey and Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Justin Gaethje (156 lbs.) vs. James Vick (156)

* Andre Fili (146) vs. Michael Johnson (146)

* Cortney Casey (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

* Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Jake Ellenberger (170)

* Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. John Moraga (125.5)

* Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Tim Williams (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)

* Warlley Alves (171) vs. James Krause (170.5)

* Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135)

* Markus Perez (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (185)

* Mickey Gall (169) vs. George Sullivan (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Joanne Calderwood (125.5) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)

* Drew Dober (156) vs. Jon Tuck (155.5)

* Luke Sanders (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

- Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has kick-started the battle with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov via Instagram. With press events expected to begin next month for the October bout at UFC 229, "Notorious" fired off a shot in regards to the melee incident from earlier this year.

In New Jersey, McGregor stormed through the Barclays Center in search of Nurmagomedov. Eventually, he left, and Nurmagomedov went on to win the belt. "Notorious" was arrested shortly after before agreeing to fines and community service.



