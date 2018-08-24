WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman Challenges Roman Reigns For Monday's RAW, Jeff Hardy Throws Strike (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 24, 2018

- As noted, Mickie James, Jeff Hardy and Curt Hawkins appeared at Citi Field earlier this week for WWE Night with the New York Mets. Above is video of Hardy throwing a strike for the ceremonial first pitch.

- WWE stock was up 2.02% today, closing at $82.27 per share. Today's high was $82.57 and the low was $80.77.

Braun Strowman On If NXT Is Outshining The Main WWE Roster
- Braun Strowman has issued a challenge to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a face-off on Monday's RAW. Braun tweeted:


WWE SummerSlam Results

