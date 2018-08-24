WWE Had Big Plans For Tegan Nox Before Injury (Spoilers Included), WWE Evolution Main Event News

It sounds like WWE had big plans for Tegan Nox before her injury at the Mae Young Classic tapings in August.

As noted, Nox suffered a left leg injury while facing Rhea Ripley in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Nox was set to win that match but Ripley won due to the injury and went on to lose to Io Shirai in the semifinals. Shirai vs. Toni Storm will take place at WWE Evolution as the finals. Nox also suffered a torn ACL in 2017, forcing her to miss the first MYC tournament.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nox was actually the probable winner of the 2018 MYC, and that Storm winning was not locked in. Storm vs. Nox was scheduled to be the finals at Evolution until Nox suffered the injury, and officials were considering Nox to win the whole tournament. This would have set her up for a strong run in WWE NXT.

On a related note, we've reported on how Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is being planned for the Evolution main event because they are seen as the two biggest mainstream female Superstars in the company. It's worth noting that Bella vs. Rousey is not at 100% locked in as many consider Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to be for WrestleMania 35. There are several ideas being tossed around for the Evolution main event.

