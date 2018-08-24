Sasha Banks Gives Her Thoughts On Ronda Rousey In WWE

Ronda Rousey's emergence in WWE has impressed many with her dedication to learning the art form of professional wrestling. Sasha Banks recently spoke to Peter Rosenburg on Complex's Open Late where she expanded on how she initially felt like WWE didn't need a distraction like Rousey, but that opinion changed in time.

Banks had nothing but praise for the first-ever UFC Bantamweight Champion while speaking to Rosenberg. The Boss might have resisted Rousey's WWE entrance at first, but she changed her mind when she saw the hard work that the cross-over athlete was putting into honing her craft as a professional wrestler.

See Also Sasha Banks Not Interested In Working With Alexa Bliss Again

"I'm ready for her," Banks said on wanting to face Rousey. "Especially knowing her now I would be more than happy to have a match with her. I think she's awesome I think we could make magic together and I have don't have anything bad to say about her.

"When I first found out that she was going to come [to WWE] I was like 'ugh we don't need that taking away from what we're doing but she helps so much she works so hard. She always wants to learn and she loves it and respects it, and you know, I appreciate that. She works very hard."

If you use the quotes in this article please credit Open Late with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription