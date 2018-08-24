WrestlingInc.com

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed To Air On Delay, Undisputed Era ROH Throwback Match, The Young Bucks

By Joshua Gagnon | August 24, 2018

- Above is an ROH throwback for the entire Undisputed Era stable with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong teaming up against reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) back in 2016.

- AXS TV announced NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed will be airing on a delay a few days after the event takes place. The show is scheduled for September 30, but won't air on the channel until Friday, October 5 at 8pm ET. As noted, on the day of the show Josh Barnett will be in Japan to corner one of his fighters, so Jim Ross and Kevin Kelly will provide English commentary.

- As noted, TGI Friday's is an official sponsor for "All In." The restaurant tweeted out The Young Bucks will be doing a meet and greet at their Schaumburg, Illinois location on August 31.


