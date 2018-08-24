Randy Orton Chats With The Bella Twins, Four Horsewomen Shirts (Photo), ESPN - WWE Power Rankings

- Above, Randy Orton talks with Brie and Nikki Bella while they were backstage at last weekend's SummerSlam about kids and wanting to be themselves around their kids.

- ESPN released the latest WWE Power Rankings after what went down at SummerSlam and this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Starting at number ten: Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, The New Day, The Miz, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, and at number one, Roman Reigns.

- Thanks to a photo on Jessamyn Duke's Twitter, it looks like the Four Horsewomen (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir) are getting their own shirts. As noted, WWE is reportedly planning on the two Horsewomen groups going against each other at this year's Survivor Series PPV on November 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.