Neville Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract

Neville is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Details have not come out on when this happened or if he's still under a no compete clause, but the report states the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is no longer connected to WWE.

Neville had left WWE in mid-October, reportedly over frustration with his status in the company. He was scheduled to lose to then-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on the October 9, 2017 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, and left the company after reportedly learning of the scheduled finish. The match resulted in Enzo losing the championship to Kalisto.

Since quitting the company, Neville has been reportedly wanting his release from WWE. He was under WWE contract and his deal was frozen for the time he wasn't working, which meant that he couldn't wrestle anywhere else in the world. He moved back to the U.K. last March and has since kept a low profile.