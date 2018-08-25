The all-women's WWE Evolution PPV will take place on October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. As of this writing, Trish Stratus will be taking on Alexa Bliss and the finals for the Mae Young Classic will go down at the show. It was also announced the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Women's Titles will all be defended.

Today's question: which match do you most want to see take place at Evolution?

See Also Sasha Banks Is Not Interested In Working With Alexa Bliss Again

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes Hell in a Cell on September 16.