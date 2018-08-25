Marty Scurll Gets A Black Card, Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Kelly Klein, ROH Philadelphia Excellence, More

- Above is from an ROH event featuring Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo. The end of the match came when Klein was able to counter Purrazzo's armbar into Klein's own submission, the gatekeeper. Earlier this week, Purrazzo made her in-ring debut in NXT, losing to Bianca Belair.

- Tonight, ROH Philadelphia Excellence will go down at the 2300 Arena at 6pm ET, here's what the current card looks like.

* The Young Bucks and Cody (c) vs. Silas Young and The Bouncers (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Aaron Solow vs. Punishment Martinez (ROH World TV Championship)

* Marty Scurll vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms

* Kenny King vs. Adam Page

* Coast 2 Coast vs. The Kingdom

* The Boys vs. Best Friends

* Tasha Steelz vs. Sumie Sakai (Proving Grounds Match)

* Cheeseburger vs. Will Ferrara (Fight Without Honor Match)

- Jushin "Thunder" Liger will hold an autograph session at the Lion's Break Project 1 event at the CharaExpo USA 2018, which will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The sessions will be on November 10 and 11.

- Marty Scurll has been trying to pack on the pounds before his upcoming "All In" match against Kazuchika Okada. That may have gotten a little easier after Scurll received his black card from Dunkin Donuts. The running joke on Being the Elite is that Scurll is a Junior Heavyweight and won't have a chance against the bigger Okada.