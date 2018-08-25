Wade Barrett Talks Working With CM Punk On A TV Show, Pressure In WWE, Wrestlers Moving To Acting

Wade Barrett spoke with TV Insider on working his way up the ladder in WWE, wrestlers moving into acting, and working with CM Punk on Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster. Here are some of the highlights:

Batista and The Rock transitioning from wrestling to acting:

"Somebody from [The Rock's] background similar to mine coming from the pro wrestling world ... You look at the success he has had going from the wrestling world into the acting world. He has kicked down a ton of doors for pro wrestlers. Those in the industry are taking it a bit more serious now because of what he has done and other guys like [Dave] Bautista. Once upon a time it was ridiculous to perceive an ex-pro wrestler being in the acting world."

Barrett is the UK Host on Ultimate Beastmaster, and worked a bit with CM Punk:

"You imagine Ninja Warrior being the obstacle course challenge show. Now imagine it with a few extra bells and whistles. They have me come in and host the British team. I enjoyed that. The cool thing about it is also CM Punk being one of the U.S. hosts. You get to see us interact on camera again. It was good to see him. I haven't seen him in a few years. He is doing great for himself and seems to be enjoying his life away from WWE. I was happy to reconnect with him and see what he is doing."

Working his way up the ladder in WWE:

"When I was in WWE I went from being a complete nobody to a main event guy in 2010. I was battling all the top stars like John Cena and Randy Orton. People asked me then if I felt the pressure of being in the top spot. Did I feel the pressure of everyone watching what I was doing? The true answer is no. The pressure I felt in my wrestling career was when I was the guy who wasn't known and had to try and build a name for myself and build a career for myself."

Barrett also discussed more on acting and his upcoming film. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.