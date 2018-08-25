Liv Morgan Tries Out New Move And ROH Star Comments On It (Video), Sheamus, WWE Shop Weekend Sale

- Above, Sheamus gave some meal prep advice from the Nutrition Solutions headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

- Liv Morgan tweeted a video of a move she looks to be working on at the WWE Performance Center. Fans noted it looked like a mini-Best Moonsault Ever, performed by Christopher Daniels. Word made it's way back to Daniels and he retweeted Morgan writing, "Why be scared when you own it?"