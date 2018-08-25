Donald Trump Wishes Vince McMahon 'Happy Birthday,' Ronda Rousey Hugs The Bella Twins, SummerSlam

- Above, The Bella Twins showed some backstage clips of their time at last weekend's SummerSlam featuring Daniel Bryan, Renee Young, and Ronda Rousey (who they hugged after her Raw Women's Title win). During the PPV, Nikki cut a promo saying they would be excited to watch Rousey win the title from ringside. Nikki and Brie were also on this week's episode of Raw during Rousey's title celebration ceremony.

- WWE posted 50 behind-the-scenes photos from SummerSlam. The gallery included: Roman Reigns, Charlotte, "Demon" Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Carmella, and others.

- As noted, Vince McMahon turned 73 yesterday and U.S. President Donald Trump wished his friend a Happy Birthday, calling Vince "one of the greats."

Thanks to all of you thinking about wishing me a happy birthday and the three of you that actually did. Happy Birthday to me! LOL #73GoingOn20 #LovingLife — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 24, 2018