UFC Title Fight Set, UFC Fighter Not Pressing Charges Vs. Nate Diaz, TUF Returns Next Week

- The 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter debuts Tuesday on FOX Sports 1 with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Kelvin Gastelum serving as coaches. The season will be the final one on FS1 before the new television deal with ESPN takes shape in 2019.

Competing for contracts will be fighters in the male heavyweight division and female featherweight ranks.

- The UFC has re-booked a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega for UFC 231 this December. Holloway was set to defend his belt vs. Ortega earlier this year, but concussion-like symptoms forced "Blessed" to the sidelines.

Holloway (19-3) is coming off two consecutive wins over Jose Aldo, but was forced out of planned fights with Ortega, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Frankie Edgar recently. Ortega is a perfect 14-0 in his career, which includes six wins inside the Octagon and a finish of Edgar, a former UFC lightweight champion.

UFC 231 takes place December 8 from Toronto. MMAjunkie was the first to report the bout.

- Veteran fighter Clay Guida is not pressing charges against Nate Diaz from an incident earlier this year. Guida's manager told MMAjunkie that he was shoved by Diaz during an event in May that resulted in a bloody lip and a police report being filed.

However, the site has confirmed with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department that Guida has declined to move forward on a misdemeanor battery complaint. Diaz is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in one of the featured bout inside Madison Square Garden.

Guida last fought in June, losing via submission to Charles Oliveira. He holds a 2009 split decision victory over Diaz.