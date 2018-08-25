WrestlingInc.com

Becky Lynch Sends Harsh Tweet Towards Charlotte, Nia Jax - Luke Gallows, Fans On Universal Title

By Joshua Gagnon | August 25, 2018

- Earlier in the week, Luke Gallows trolled fans by saying he was in a relationship with Nia Jax and then shortly after mutually deciding to part ways. In the video above, WWE recapped what happened between the two WWE Superstars.





- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who's the next Superstar you'd like to see get a Universal Title opportunity?" As of this writing, the results are: Bobby Lashley (40 percent), Drew McIntyre (27 percent), Kevin Owens (18 percent), Elias (11 percent), and Dolph Ziggler (5 percent).

- On this week's episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch was none too happy about Charlotte winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. During her promo, Lynch said she deserved to the new champion, which eventually brought Charlotte out. From the stage, Charlotte would yell at Lynch while holding the title, "For this? For this?" The two would end up in a massive brawl that would bring out the entire women's division to break things up. Yesterday, Lynch took to Twitter to explain how much "this" means to her after traveling the world to be a wrestler while Charlotte was "playing volleyball and getting a tan."


