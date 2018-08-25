Roman Reigns Responds To Braun Strowman's Challenge, Randy Orton Debuts On UUDD, WWE Network Content

- Above, Randy Orton made his debut on UpUpDownDown by playing Call of Duty: Black Ops III with Xavier Woods. Orton talked about his secret love for games, especially first-person shooters.

- Below is new content that's coming to the WWE Network next week.

* Monday - WWE Story Time featuring Cesaro, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Shane "Hurricane" Helms, and Alexa Bliss. (following Raw)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT (8pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (8pm ET)

- As noted, Braun Strowman challenged Roman Reigns to a face-off on Raw, telling him "if you're really a man you'll come alone" referencing The Shield reuniting and attacking Strowman at the end of last week's Raw. Reigns has since responded, saying he'll see Strowman (or "Meat Shack") at the very beginning of Raw.

I don't need to surprise you to cash in #MITB. I promised to do it face to face. Face me in the middle of your "yard" on #Raw, Roman. And if you're really a man you'll come alone. #MonsterInTheBank — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 24, 2018