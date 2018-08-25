Matt Jackson Spots Young Bucks Shirt, AAA TripleMania - Twitch, SoCal Uncensored Trains For 'All In'

- Above, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky train for their upcoming "All In" match against The Briscoes, but Kazarian is having his doubts. Christopher Daniels gives Kazarian a pep talk and the motivation to continue training in a way very similar to the film, Rocky.

- As noted, AAA TripleMania will take place later tonight on Twitch. The stream begins at 6pm ET, pre-show at 7pm ET, and the main card at 8pm ET. Matt Striker and Vampiro will provide English Commentary. Below is the card for the event.

* Psycho Clown vs. Hijo del Fantasma vs. La Park vs. Pentagon Jr. (Cage Match with last two entrants facing off in a Mask vs. Mask Match)

* Lady Shani vs. Faby Apache (Mask vs. Hair)

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Fenix vs. Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann (AAA Mega Heavyweight Championship)

* La Mascara, Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. vs. Joe Lider, Murder Clown and Pagano

* Jack Evans, Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart vs. Averno, Chessman and Super Fly

* Mamba, Maximo and Pimpinela Escarlata vs. Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr. and Tito Santana vs. El Hijo de L.A. Park, Puma King and Taurus

* Aerostar and Drago vs. Golden Magic and Laredo Kid, Bandido and Flamita and Andrew Everett and DJZ -- (AAA Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Big Mami and Nino Hamburguesa vs. Hijo Del Vikingo and Vanilla, Dinastia and Lady Maravilla and Angelikal and La Hiedra (AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship)

* Australian Suicide vs. TBA (10-Way AAA Cruiserweight Championship)

* A Llave a la Gloria Match (Six-Man Tag)

#TriplemaniaXXVI TODAY @Twitch SCHEDULE:



5 pm CT: stream starts

7 pm CT: preshow + 2 matches

8 pm CT #TriplemaniaXXVI



ENGLISH FEED => https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84

- In the video below, Boxer, Curtis Harper, walked out of the ring immediately after the bell rang to make a statement about how much he was making for the fight. As he headed to the back, you can see a fan with a Young Bucks shirt on (:23 mark). Matt Jackson retweeted the video writing, "I spy a Young Bucks shirt."

The bell rang, and Curtis Harper walked right out of the ring.



He wanted to "make a statement" because he felt he wasn't getting paid enough for the bout, according to @PBCJordanHardy. pic.twitter.com/tHgTE1PPyx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2018