Davey Boy Smith Jr. Says His Father Would Sometimes Side With Shawn Michaels During Bret Hart Feud

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's rivalry is etched into WWE History along with many other legendary feuds. The two WWE Hall Of Famers battled relentlessly, never afraid to go the extra mile to get heat on each other. There was more than we saw on television and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. recently spoke to X-Pac 12360 about what the real-life animosity between The Heartbreak Kid's group of friends and The Hitman.

The Kliq held a powerful presence backstage in WWE during their heyday most notably including Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Triple H. Smith Jr. said there would be days when his father would be on either side of the argument between The Kliq and the Hart Foundation depending on how The British Bulldog felt about his brother-in-law at the time.

"Growing up I loved Shawn Michaels, [Sean Waltman], Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and everybody" Smith Jr. said. "It always seemed to me that Bret always had more of an issue with the Kliq than Davey [Boy Smith] did.

"Depending on what kind of relationship Davey was having with Bret at the time if they were getting along, not getting along. One day you'd talked to Davey and him and Bret were cool and the next time he'd be taking Shawn's side on things. Kinda like the weather.

"For me growing up it was interesting, it was always intense. You always know that between Bret and Shawn there was always real heat. And that's something that is kinda missing from nowadays cause not many people have real heat like that. But they were always professional. Sometimes these make the best matches."

Although Michaels was one of The British Bulldog's greatest rivalries, he still had his share of matches against The Hitman as well such as SummerSlam 1992. Davey Boy Smith was family with Hart, but he did still associate with Michaels behind the scenes most notably being there the night HBK was beaten up by Marines at a Syracuse bar in 1995. As the two groups attempted to co-exist backstage, according to Smith Jr. you could usually find his father one one side or the other in a disagreement.

