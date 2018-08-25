When Can Neville Wrestle Again?, WWE Star Honored By Guinness World Records, Seth Rollins

- Above is Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell in 2016. Thanks to an assist from then-friend, Chris Jericho, Owens was able to retain his title after powerbombing Rollins on some chairs.

- As noted, Neville is reportedly no longer under WWE contract, but the unknown was if he had a no compete clause to wait on. According to Dave Meltzer, Neville is now free to wrestle wherever he pleases. Neville first began with WWE in 2012 working under the NXT brand where he would eventually become NXT Champion. Neville had left WWE in mid-October, reportedly over frustration with his status in the company. He was scheduled to lose to then-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on the October 9, 2017 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, and left the company after reportedly learning of the scheduled finish. Since then, his contract was frozen and he wasn't able to wrestle anywhere else, until now.

- Today, UpUpDownDown was recognized as the most subscribed-to celebrity video game channel by Guinness World Records. Xavier Woods' channel currently has over 1.6 million subscribers. Below, WWE and Woods commented on the achievement.