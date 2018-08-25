ROH Episode 361 Recap: Marty Scurll In Action Against Kenny King, Chris Sabin Vs. Scorpio Sky



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Scorpio Sky and Chris Sabin (with Alex Shelley) make their entrances.

Scorpio Sky vs. Chris Sabin

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Sabin hits an arm-drag on Sky. Sky eventually runs towards Sabin in the corner. Sabin dumps Sky over the top rope to the ring apron. Sky kicks Sabin in the face. Sky hits a head-scissors on Sabin. Sky hits a Diving Cutter on Sabin. Sky pins Sabin for a two count. Sabin blocks a bran-buster attempt by Sky. Sabin rolls Sky up for a two count. Sabin hits another arm-drag on Sky. Sky connects with a knee to the face of Sabin. Sabin hits an Insiguri on Sky. Sabin hits his Cradle Shock finisher on Sky. Sabin puns Sky for the win.

Winner: Chris Sabin

Alex Shelley grabs a microphone after the match. Shelley talks about having teamed with Sabin and wanting to win the tag titles, which they have done in the past. Shelley talks about feeling like he doesn't have much left to offer Pro-Wrestling. Shelley says that more importantly he doesn't think the Motor City Machine Guns are needed. Shelley talks about coming to that realization in a chair at the dentist. Shelley says that he doesn't want to call this a retirement because no one really retires in Pro-Wrestling. Shelley wants Sabin to validate it all. Shelley wants Sabin to start with the TV title and make all of this worth it. Sabin hugs Shelley. Punishment Martinez comes to the ring and attacks Shelley and Sabin from behind. Martinez slams Sabin's face on a chair on the mat. Martinez teases doing the same to Shelley. Scorpio Sky comes back out with a chair of his own to chase off Martinez.

Karen Q and Jenny Rose make their entrances. Kelly Klein has joined the commentary team.

Karen Q vs. Jenny Rose

They lock up. They exchange waist-locks. Rose rolls Karen up for a two count. Rose eventually suplexes Karen and pins her for another two count. Rose connects with a forearm to Karen. Rose runs towards Karen in the corner. Karen superkicks Rose. Rose spears Karen. Rose pins Karen for a two count. Klein leaves the commentary team and throws a mouth guard into the ring. Karen hits a Full Nelson Slam on Rose. Karen pins Rose for the win.

Winner: Karen Q

Kelly Klein attacks Jenny Rose after the match.

F.R. Josie and Eli Isom make their entrances. Captive Coleman has joined the commentary team.

Top Prospect Tournament Match:

F.R. Josie vs. Eli Isom

They lock up. Isom hits an arm-drag on Josie. Josie hits an arm-drag on Isom. Isom blocks another arm-drag attempt by Josie. Isom hits a Release Northern Lights Suplex on Josie. Josie connects with a boot to Isom. Isom hits a Tilt-A-Whirl Back-Breaker on Josie. Isom pins Josie for a two count. Jeff Cobb comes down to the ring. Cobb clotheslines Isom.

Winner: No Contest

Jeff Cobb hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Isom. Cobb strikes Josie. Cobb hits a Double Pump-Handle Suplex on both Josie and Isom.

Kenny King makes his entrance. The Bullet Club's Marty Scurll makes his entrance.

Kenny King vs. Marty Scurll

Scurll slams King to the mat. King locks in a headlock, Scurll gets out of it. They eventually exchange strikes. Scurll uppercuts King. King kicks Scurll. Scurll kicks King in the knee. Scurll stomps on King's hand. Scurll teases snapping King's finger. King gets Scurll up in a Fireman's Carry position. Scurll reverses a Royal Flush attempt into a DDT on King. Scurll pins King for a two count. Scurll grabs his umbrella. The referee takes the umbrella away from Scurll. King rolls Scurll up with his feet on the ropes to get the three count.

Winner: Kenny King

