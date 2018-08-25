WWE 2K19 will be released worldwide for PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 9 with WWE Champion AJ Styles on this year's cover. Earlier today at the NXT UK tapings, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were both confirmed for the game. Xavier Woods was in attendance for the reveal, as well.

The #WWE2K19 roster reveal begins in the UK! We're happy to announce that #NXTUK Superstars @PeteDunneYxB and @Tyler_Bate will be part of the official roster for the very first time in this year's game! #i63 pic.twitter.com/6Qh8lQcGJQ — WWE 2K19 (@WWEgames) August 25, 2018

WWE 2K19 also tweeted out what the entrances will look like for both Dunne and Bate, which you can see below.

This year's game also features a new Towers Mode and Daniel Bryan will be the focus of the 2K Showcase Mode.