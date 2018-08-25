As noted, the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women's Champion will be crowned during the NXT UK TV tapings at the Insomnia Festival in Birmingham, England today and tomorrow. Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Killer Kelly, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, and Xia Brookside have been announced for the event.

This will be the second set of NXT UK TV tapings for the WWE Network series that is expected to begin airing later this year. We will have spoilers of today's show up later.

WWE has now revealed what the NXT UK Women's Championship looks like, which you can see below. The title is scheduled to be defended at the all-women's WWE Evolution PPV on October 28.