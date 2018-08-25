WWE Stars Start Up New Podcast, Shane McMahon And Kane Feud In 2003, Fans On Women's Titles

- Above is a clip from Shane McMahon and Kane's backstage brawl on an episode of Raw in August of 2003. Kane attempted to throw Shane into a dumpster fire, but Shane was able to reverse Kane and superkick him into it.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans "Which new Women's Champion will keep her title the longest?" As of this writing, the results are: WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey (73 percent), NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane (17 percent), and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte (10 percent).

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are now doing a podcast about wrestling figures ("The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast") and you can check out the first episode on iTunes by clicking here.