The Bella Twins Appearing At WWE Live Event On Sunday, Lilian Garcia Looks Back At Her WWE Debut

- After returning to WWE television this past week, The Bella Twins are slated to appear at a live event on Sunday.
Brie Bella announced this afternoon on Instagram that she and Nikki will appear at tomorrow night's WWE Raw live event in Rochester, New York (at Blue Cross Arena).
As reported yesterday, Nikki and Brie are advertised for a live event taking place on Saturday, October 13 in Binghamton, New York at the Maines Arena & Broome County Forum Theatre. The twin duo is also advertised to appear at a show taking place the following night at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
WWE announced on Tuesday that Brie will team with Daniel Bryan against The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, September 16. Nikki, meanwhile, is being rumored to challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Evolution on Sunday, October 28.
- Nineteen years ago this week, Lilian Garcia made her WWE debut in Ames, Iowa, handling ring announcing duties for Raw Is War. She held this position for the next 10 years, and in the process, became the first "WWE Diva" to remain with the promotion for a decade.
In these two Instagram posts, Garcia looks back at her WWE debut.
You may see a smile on my face here but inside my stomach was doing all sorts of cartwheels! It was my 1st day on the job with @WWE and I found out that afternoon at 3:30pm that I would be Hosting #MondayNightRaw LIVE WORLDWIDE ??!! ?? And with no formal training!! ?? AND replacing WWE Hall of Famer, Howard Finkel! ??????? The pressure was almost unbearable and I almost ran! ????? Looking back now, I don't know what kept me from running (besides God himself by my side) but man, am I glad I didn't! What an adventure I would continue to live for 15 years. Traveling the world, working with incredible athletes, staff & company, along with performing on live TV - all SO exhilarating and life changing. I share this in hopes that if any of you find yourself so scared to do something and you really want to run... DON'T!! Push through and let the adrenaline be your guiding force through the fear! (praying along the way won't hurt either! ??????) Here's to my #TBT and to all the memories I will cherish, especially all those butterflies. ??
Yup, 19 years ago today was my first day on the job with @WWE. I had just turned 33, I was a woman in a male dominated industry, and I had no formal training for ring announcing. You can say the odds were stacked against me but what I did have was this: belief in myself. I trusted all the years of hosting, singing, and being a radio DJ to get me through that night and on to a career. How many of you are holding yourself back because you don't believe in yourself or you think you are too old, too young, wrong gender, wrong race, don't have enough experience, etc? Stop focusing on being too _____, and start focusing on how amazing you ARE and what you DO have to offer! Only you can get in the way of you, so step aside and let yourself shine! ?? . . . . #dreambig #pursueyourpassion #beyourself #beyou #wweuniverse