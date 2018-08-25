The Bella Twins Appearing At WWE Live Event On Sunday, Lilian Garcia Looks Back At Her WWE Debut

- After returning to WWE television this past week, The Bella Twins are slated to appear at a live event on Sunday.

Brie Bella announced this afternoon on Instagram that she and Nikki will appear at tomorrow night's WWE Raw live event in Rochester, New York (at Blue Cross Arena).

As reported yesterday, Nikki and Brie are advertised for a live event taking place on Saturday, October 13 in Binghamton, New York at the Maines Arena & Broome County Forum Theatre. The twin duo is also advertised to appear at a show taking place the following night at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

WWE announced on Tuesday that Brie will team with Daniel Bryan against The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, September 16. Nikki, meanwhile, is being rumored to challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Evolution on Sunday, October 28.

- Nineteen years ago this week, Lilian Garcia made her WWE debut in Ames, Iowa, handling ring announcing duties for Raw Is War. She held this position for the next 10 years, and in the process, became the first "WWE Diva" to remain with the promotion for a decade.

In these two Instagram posts, Garcia looks back at her WWE debut.