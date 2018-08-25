Alexa Bliss Fends Off Mike Rome Yet Again (Video), The Miz And Asuka Visit Rescue Dogs, UUDD Record

- Above is video of Xavier Woods accepting the honor of most subscribed-to celebrity video game channel from the Guinness World Records. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel currently has over 1.6 million subscribers.

- During the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, The Miz and Asuka were wrestling for their charity Rescue Dogs Rock. In the video below, Miz, Asuka, and Maryse visited their charity in New York City.

- While promoting WWE's upcoming live event in Shanghai, China, Alexa Bliss noted she'll be also visiting their Disney Land. Mike Rome then jumped in that he's also a big fan of Disney and tried to go with her and maybe get some dinner. Rome said he already had everything booked on his phone, Bliss asked to see it and ran off with his phone.