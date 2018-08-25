JTG Doesn't Feel The Wounds From Hulk Hogans Wounds Have Healed

Hulk Hogan's reemergence into WWE started in the form of a backstage apology before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event where he said he didn't know he was being recorded when making several racist statements many years ago. He advised people to watch what they say as well and apologized for using racist language. JTG recently wrote an extended blog on The Sports Daily where he expanded on the idea of Hogan receiving true forgiveness and what was largely ignored from his apology.

JTG remembers calling Yokozuna a "cheating motherf--ker" under his breath when he defeated Hogan at the 1993 King Of The Ring. The eight-year-old who cursed a Samoan portraying a Japanese Sumo wrestler still lives within JTG, but he is thoroughly disappointed in his childhood hero's actions.

When news broke in July 2015 that Hogan uttered the N-Word multiple times on camera, JTG let it slide. The transcript changed the former Cryme Tyme member's mind as he wrote about how disillusioned he was upon reading what Hogan actually said.

"See, not only did my hero use the n-word in the context that he did, he also admitted to being racist," JTG said. "Lets put aside for a second that he said 'f--king N----r,' let's focus on the fact Hulk Hogan ADMITTED to being a racist!"

It was noted how 95% of what we do is based on our subconscious mind, therefore someone who admits to being racist could be acting without even realizing it. When Hogan unloaded his feelings toward Brooke Hogan's romantic interest at the time, he felt safe in that environment and was able to unload a very racist point.

JTG said Hogan's apology doesn't feel genuine to him and it only took place because he got caught. "I don't hear the heartfelt passion of a man looking to right a wrong and heal a community he realizes he hurt," JTG wrote.

Hogan's words have left a lasting impression on a community filled with people who used to idolize him. His apology didn't come off as authentic to JTG along with other members of the locker room including Titus O'Neil.

"I learned through experience that 'sorry' is just a word," JTG said. "If you catch a friend stabbing you behind your back and you turn around and confront them and all they have to say is 'I'm sorry,' is it sincere?"

JTG said in order for a conscious effort toward change to be made, "the first step towards resolution is admitting to yourself that you are a racist and making a genuine, conscious effort to understand the danger in your beliefs and work to change them."

Although a comeback isn't out of the question, Hogan must first apologize to a section of his fans that he stabbed in the back with a "big ole rusty Jim Crow knife." Once he makes a specific apology to those fans and fellow professional wrestlers he offended and is sincere about his statements and willingness to make a change, then the wounds can finally be healed.

JTG expressed similar feelings on Why It Ended as he stated that Hogan admitting to being "racist to a point" has been largely ignored in this situation.

"You talk about using the N-Word saying he admitted to being a racist -- I don't even think he brought that up that he admitted to being a racist. Like that was kinda just swept under the rug like we were just supposed to forget."