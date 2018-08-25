

WWE Main Event Recap: Mojo Rawley In Action, No Way Jose Vs. Mike Kanellis

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Mike Kanellis

They lock up. Kanellis locks in a headlock, Jose gets out of it and briefly locks in a headlock of his own. Jose hits a shoulder block on Kanellis. Jose eventually connects with a forearm to Kanellis. Jose hits a Flap Jack on Kanellis before pinning him for a two count. Kanellis spikes the arm of Jose on the top rope. Kanellis superkicks Jose. Kanellis puns Jose for a two count. Kanellis goes to the top turnbuckle. Jose hits the Pop-Up Punch on Kanellis as he comes off the top rope. Jose pins Kanellis for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

A recap from RAW is shown of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey assaulting RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

A recap from Smackdown Live is shown of the brawl between Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

A recap of the in-ring segment from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella and The Miz & Maryse.

A recap of Samoa Joe assaulting WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is shown.

Rhyno (with Heath Slater) and Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Rhyno vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rhyno locks in a wrist-lock, Rawley goes to the ropes. Rhyno locks in a headlock, Rawley sends him to the ropes. Rhyno clotheslines Rawley. Rhyno eventually hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Rawley. Rhyno pins Rawley for a two count. Rawley connects with a Running Forearm to Rhyno. Rawley hits an Alabama Slam on Rhyno. Rawley pins Rhyno for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap of Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Finn Balor on RAW is shown.

A recap of The Shield (Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) hitting a Triple Powerbomb on Braun Strowman through the announce table on RAW is shown to close the show.



