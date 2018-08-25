WrestlingInc.com

Top 3 WWE Moments Of The Week, CSR Talks The Shield Reuniting And Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon

By Joshua Gagnon | August 25, 2018

- Above is a clip of Stephanie McMahon taking on Brie Bella at SummerSlam in 2014. Brie looked to have the match won when her sister, Nikki, turned on her and helped Stephanie picked up the victory.

- WWE posted the top three moments from this week's Raw and SmackDown. At number three is Ronda Rousey giving Stephanie McMahon another armbar, number two is Brie Bella charging the ring and swinging away on The Miz, and taking the top spot is The Shield returning to take out Braun Strowman.


- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist included: reasons why The Shield returned, Ronda Rousey's first title defense, and why is Becky Lynch a heel?

