Spoilers From ROH Philadelphia Excellence TV Tapings

Here are spoilers from tonight's ROH Philadelphia Excellence TV tapings.

* Will Ospreay - via video - challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship. Lethal agreed to Ospreay's challenge.

* Sumie Sakai defeated Tasha Steelz (Proving Grounds Match)

* Sakai will defend her ROH Women of Honor Championship against Tenille Dashwood at ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV.

* Jonatham Gresham defeated Bully Ray (via DQ - Bully hit a lowblow)

* SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Scoprio Sky, and Christopher Daniels) defeated Punishment Martinez and The Briscoes

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Cody cut a promo in the ring and hype their upcoming title match at "All In."

* Best Friends (Baretta and Chuckie T) defeated The Boys

* Kenny King defeated Adam Page

* Brian Johnson vs. Donte Calbero was set to take place, but Jeff Cobb comes out and destroys both guys.

* Silas Young and Bully Ray defeated Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* Jenny Rose, Stella Gray, and Tenille Dashwood defeated Ashley Vox, Riley Shepherd, and Kris Stadtlander

* Shaheem Ali defeated Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, and Shane Taylor

* Punishment Martinez (c) defeated Aaron Solow (ROH World TV Championship)

* Coast 2 Coast defeated The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan and Vinnie Marseglia)

* Shane "Hurricane" Helms defeated Marty Scurll

* Cheeseburger defeated Will Ferrara (Fight Without Honor Match)

* Cody and The Young Bucks (c) defeated Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas (ROH World Six-Man Championship)