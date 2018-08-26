Yesterday, AAA TripleMania XXVI took place in Mexico City, Mexico where in the main event Psycho Clown, Pentagon Jr., and L.A Park were able leave with their masks, but Hijo del Fantasma was not so lucky. The first stage was a cage match where Psycho Clown and Pentagon Jr. were able to escape. The cage was lifted and a singles match between L.A. Park and Fantasma then took place. Fantasma would end up losing and unmask shortly after.

El @hijodelfantasma dice llamarse Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly, 34 años de edad y 18 años como luchador profesional#TriplemaniaXXVI pic.twitter.com/GVR0f62Wmw — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) August 26, 2018

Lady Shani put her mask up for grabs against Faby Apache's hair, Faby would lose the match and Shani shaved her head in the ring. Jeff Jarrett defended the AAA Mega Heavyweight Championship, but would drop the title to Fenix. Also during the event, Konnan and Vampiro signed a contract for a Loser Leaves AAA Match.

Below are the full results from the show.

* Psycho Clown, La Park, and Pentagon Jr. defeated Hijo del Fantasma (Cage Match with last two entrants facing off in a Mask vs. Mask Match)

* Lady Shani defeated Faby Apache (Mask vs. Hair)

* Fenix defeated Jeff Jarrett (c), Brian Cage, and Rich Swann (AAA Mega Heavyweight Championship)

* Joe Lider, Murder Clown and Pagano defeated La Mascara, Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. (Street Fight)

* Averno, Chessman and Super Fly defeated Jack Evans, Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart

* Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr. and Tito Santana defeated Mamba, Maximo and Pimpinela Escarlata, and El Hijo de L.A. Park, Puma King and Taurus

* Bandido and Flamita defeated Aerostar and Drago, Golden Magic and Laredo Kid, and Andrew Everett and DJZ (Number One Contender Ladder Match for the AAA Tag Team Championship)

* Big Mami and Nino Hamburguesa (c) defeated Hijo Del Vikingo and Vanilla, Dinastia and Lady Maravilla and Angelikal and La Hiedra (AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship)

* Sammy Guevara defeated Australian Suicide (c), ACH and Shane Strickland (AAA World Cruiserweight Championship)

* Freelance, Astrolux and Dragon Bane defeated Draztick Boy, Aramis and Látigo