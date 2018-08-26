Yesterday we asked which matches you'd like to see at the upcoming all-women's WWE Evolution PPV on October 28. Lots of ideas where thrown around involving Ronda Rousey taking on opponents like Asuka or Sasha Banks (a lot of support for this one).

Some of you thought Stephanie McMahon should get involved going against Banks or Rousey. Asuka taking on Lita was a favorite within the comments, as well. Other matches mentioned: Nia Jax vs. Kharma, Naomi vs. Ember Moon, Sasha vs. Bayley, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, and the Four Horsewomen groups facing off.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

The Phenomenal Glow:

"I would love to see Kharma vs Nia Jax. Give Kharma a proper sendoff."

Midcard Joe:

"They teased a Sasha/Steph feud pre-Rousey, then went away from it. I think that would have some teeth in terms of build. They both would let the other have it on the mic leading up."

Dot:

"Sasha vs. Ronda for the Raw Women's Title would be a money fight."

Lesedi:

"Two of the most athletic women on the roster. Naomi vs Ember Moon, 15+ minutes."

