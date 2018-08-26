The final member of the Four Horsewomen of MMA, Jessamyn Duke, made her in-ring debut alongside Shayna Baszler and Marina Sharif in last night's NXT main event in Largo, Florida. The trio took on Deonna Purrazzo, Kairi Sane, and Io Sharai (also her debut). Baszler would tap out Purrazzo while the other two women kept Sane and Sharai from breaking things up.

As noted, it looks like WWE will do the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match at the Survivor Series PPV on November 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE's Horsewomen are Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch while MMA's Horsewomen are Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Baszler, and Duke. Angles were planned and filmed for the match in 2017, but things didn't transpire. There's been recent talk of doing the match and word is that teases are being sent out, possibly an angle will begin at WWE Evolution.