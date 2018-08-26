Spoilers For ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, New Title Matches Added

At last night's ROH Philadelphia Excellence TV tapings two new matches were confirmed for the Death Before Dishonor PPV on September 28 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal first put out an open challenge to anyone and was quickly answered - via video - by Will Ospreay. Lethal would accept Ospreay as his next opponent. Later on Twitter, Ospreay confirmed the match would take place at the PPV.

Also scheduled for the upcoming PPV will be ROH Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Tenille Dashwood. Sakai felt like she couldn't truly call herself champion until she beat Dashwood one-on-one, Dashwood came to the ring and accepted Sakai's offer.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Will Ospreay (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. TBA

