Goldberg Meets Up With Sting (Photo), The Miz On John Cena - Nikki Bella Split, Two Faced Talks NXT

- Kelsi (@superkickingit) and Paul (@pboron88) bring you a full episode of wrestling discussion in Wrestling Inc's latest Two Faced podcast. The duo reviewed SummerSlam, NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4, the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. Want to interact and become part of the show? You can submit your questions, vote in polls, and give your opinions plus more by following @twofacedpod on Twitter. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below.

- The Miz and Maryse spoke to Fox News to promote Miz & Mrs, which was picked up for a second season. During the conversation, Miz was asked about Nikki Bella and John Cena's break-up.

"You always wish the best for everyone," The Miz said. "You hope that John is good, you hope that Nikki is good – you hope everyone is good. We try to generate positivity with everything we do. We hope everyone is doing great –we're doing great, and if you need examples, we'll be your role models."

See Also Goldberg Confirms Hacker Made Tweets Threatening President Donald Trump From His Account

- Goldberg met up with Sting and Haku yesterday at the Stand Alone Wrestling: Boardwalk Beatdown Pro Wrestling Experience in Atlantic City, NJ. About catching up with his old friends, Goldberg wrote:

"Never know who your going to run into! To say these two men had a positive influence on me during my wrestling days is a mild understatement! Seems like just yesterday!"