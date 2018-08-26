WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Power Rankings, Enzo Amore Hangs With Former WWE Stars, WWE - IG

By Joshua Gagnon | August 26, 2018

- Above is WWE's post-SummerSlam Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte, The B-Team, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Finn Balor, Carmella, Charly Caruso, and Lana.

- A bunch of former WWE/TNA stars gathered at the Wizard World Comic Con in Chicago over the weekend. In the photo below: Enzo Amore, Mick Foley, Christian, Velvet Sky, The Nasty Boys, Road Warrior Animal, Billy Gunn (and his son, Austin Gunn), and Tommy Dreamer.




