Becky Lynch Tweets About Charlotte Once Turning On Her, Savage NXT Betrayals, Fans On Curt Hawkins

- Above are the top five most shocking betrayals in NXT. Starting at number five: Hideo Itami lowblowing Kassius Ohno, Becky Lynch turning on Bayley to team up with Sasha Banks, Roderick Strong stomping out his then-tag partner Pete Dunne to join Undisputed Era, Kevin Owens powerbombing Sami Zayn on the ring apron, and at number one, Tommaso Ciampa throwing Johnny Gargano into the video screen.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "How many matches will Curt Hawkins lose before he breaks his streak?" As of this writing the results are: The limit does not exist (63 percent), over 300 (24 percent), and over 500 (13 percent).

- Becky Lynch continued throwing shots at WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte on Twitter by comparing when the two have turned on each other. Becky noted she did it right to Charlotte's face, while Charlotte kicked her in the back. Charlotte has drawn the ire of Becky after gaining late entry into what was originally Becky challenging for Carmella's title at SummerSlam.