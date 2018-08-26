WrestlingInc.com

Cody Rhodes Shows Off Custom Weight Belt, 'All In' Talent Added To Battle Royale, ROH TV Preview

By Joshua Gagnon | August 26, 2018

- Above is a preview from this week's ROH TV featuring The Kingdom putting up their ROH World Six-Man Titles against The Young Bucks and Cody.

- Nick Jackson announced close friend and wrestler, Brandon Cutler, will be involved in The Over Budget Battle Royal on All In: Zero Hour. Already announced for this match: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, and Marko Stunt.



Cody Rhodes Says Real Offer Was Made To CM Punk For 'All In'
- Cody Rhodes showed off his custom weight belt that has "Do The Work" and "Rhodes" inscribed on it. Rhodes will be facing Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on September 1 in Chicago.



