Cody Rhodes Shows Off Custom Weight Belt, 'All In' Talent Added To Battle Royale, ROH TV Preview

- Above is a preview from this week's ROH TV featuring The Kingdom putting up their ROH World Six-Man Titles against The Young Bucks and Cody.

- Nick Jackson announced close friend and wrestler, Brandon Cutler, will be involved in The Over Budget Battle Royal on All In: Zero Hour. Already announced for this match: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, and Marko Stunt.

Someone who's been a close friend since childhood gets his biggest opportunity of his wrestling career. Very happy to announce @BranCutler for @ALL_IN_2018 Over Budget Battle Royale. pic.twitter.com/b8pJxX9ZEo — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 26, 2018

I've known the Bucks and their family for 18 years now. It has always been a pleasure being so close with them. They always have been and never stopped being kind people.



It is such an honor to be a part of their legendary show professionally, but even more personally. https://t.co/nFyz16zl1z — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) August 26, 2018

- Cody Rhodes showed off his custom weight belt that has "Do The Work" and "Rhodes" inscribed on it. Rhodes will be facing Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on September 1 in Chicago.