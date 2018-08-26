NXT UK Star Zack Gibson Talks Smaller Wrestlers Finding Success, Pete Dunne, Changing Up His Look

NXT UK Star Zack Gibson spoke with the Mirror on who he's targeting in the NXT UK Division, smaller wrestlers finding success, and changing things up from his original look. Here are some of the highlights:

Changing up his original look because he wanted to be taken seriously:

"I had long blonde hair if you can believe that! I remember very clearly being at a show and [British wrestling legend and NXT general manager] William Regal told me that I looked very nice and that I would turn a few heads. ... I've chipped loads of teeth but I won't get them fixed. If you look at some of us British wrestlers, we have an authenticity."

Who he's targeting in the NXT UK Division:

"If you look at Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, they got to the WWE's United Kingdom division a year ahead of me. They have dominated in that time. But now I'm here and I'm coming for them."

See Also Triple H On How Aware Vince McMahon Is Of The NXT And UK Brands

Not having to be a big guy to achieve big success in pro wrestling:

"If you look at the biggest grossing fight in history, it was Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor. That's a fact and they both weigh around 150 lbs. Look at Pete Dunne [the WWE UK Champion]. He's shown that you don't have to be the biggest guy to find success. That said, for me, I have chosen to get in the gym because I want to be as strong as possible. That, to me, is more important than being chiseled or having a six-pack. I have to work really hard because I'm naturally skinny. I think God wanted me to be an accountant!"

Gibson also discussed more about the NXT UK Division. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.