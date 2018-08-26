Earlier today, SmackDown GM Paige announced there will be a tag team tournament to decide who will face the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at WWE Hell in a Cell on September 16. Earlier this week, New Day defeated the Bludgeon Brothers in a No DQ match to capture the titles for a fifth time.

It will be a six-team tournament featuring two triple threat matches. The first will be on this week's SmackDown: The Bar vs. Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson vs. The Colons (Primo and Epico). The second match hasn't been announced yet.

the party never stops for your #SDLive GM. The New Day had a big win on Tuesday, so let's see who they'll defend those #TagTeamTitles against at #HIAC. Triple threat match THIS Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/gyuvDmibKw — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 26, 2018

Below is the updated Hell in a Cell PPV card:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs. Tag Tournament Winner

The Miz and Maryse vs. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella