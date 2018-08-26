WrestlingInc.com

Sasha Banks And Charlotte 2016 Hell In A Cell Match (Video), WWE Stars With Their Dogs, Lio Rush

By Joshua Gagnon | August 26, 2018

- Above is the full Raw Women's Championship Hell in a Cell match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte back in 2016. Charlotte would hit natural selection on Banks to win the title.

- WWE posted a gallery of WWE Superstars with their dogs to celebrate National Dog Day. The group included: Peyton Royce, Paige, Carmella, Goldust, Baron Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and others.


Sasha Banks Is Not Interested In Working With Alexa Bliss Again
- In the video below, Lio Rush tried his hand at playing the piano (which actually played on its own) and spoke about how people, like himself, are born champions. The 205 Live Star is currently undefeated on the show.



