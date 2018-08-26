Sasha Banks And Charlotte 2016 Hell In A Cell Match (Video), WWE Stars With Their Dogs, Lio Rush

- Above is the full Raw Women's Championship Hell in a Cell match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte back in 2016. Charlotte would hit natural selection on Banks to win the title.

- WWE posted a gallery of WWE Superstars with their dogs to celebrate National Dog Day. The group included: Peyton Royce, Paige, Carmella, Goldust, Baron Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and others.

Happy #NationalDogDay! Celebrate with photos of @WWE Superstars with their furry best friends. https://t.co/4E1Ruo6HUe — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2018

See Also Sasha Banks Is Not Interested In Working With Alexa Bliss Again

- In the video below, Lio Rush tried his hand at playing the piano (which actually played on its own) and spoke about how people, like himself, are born champions. The 205 Live Star is currently undefeated on the show.