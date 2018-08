Spoilers For NXT UK TV Tapings: Inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion Is Crowned

Here are spoilers from today's NXT UK Tapings from Birmingham, England that will air later this year (h/t @DeiOwen). For yesterday's NXT UK spoilers, click here.

* Wild Boar and Tucker defeated Jack Starz and Jake Constantino (Dark Match)

* Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai (Women's Championship Semifinals)

Ripley def. Kai. Rhea is the next big thing in NXT. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/7gpTg8fr6p — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) August 26, 2018

* Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defeated Joseph Conners and Saxon Huxley. Post-match, Conners beats up Huxley.



* Dave Mastiff defeated T-Bone

* Toni Storm defeated Jinny (Women's Championship Semifinals)

* Millie McKenzie and Xia Brookside defeated Killer Kelly and Charlie Morgan

* Eddie Dennis defeated Aston Smith

* Joseph Conners defeated Saxon Huxley

* Pete Dunne defeated Jordan Devlin (UK Championship)

* Ligero defeated Dan Moloney

* Tyler Bate defeated Joe Coffey

* Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan

* Rhea Ripley defeated Toni Storm to become the first NXT UK Women's Champion.