Kurt Angle Shows Long Line Of Fans At A Signing, Aiden English Helps Rusev Day, Kacy Catanzaro

- Above, Kacy Catanzaro spoke about transitioning from American Ninja Warrior to becoming an NXT Star. Catanzaro noted how there's so much more she has to be aware of while in the ring and tries to use every part of the ring to her advantage during a match. She will be one of the competitors in this year's Mae Young Classic.

- Even on the road Aiden English is watching Rusev and Lana's back during their matches. At a WWE live event in Saint John, English kept Andrade Almas from cheating and helped Rusev pick up another victory.

- Despite being sent on "vacation" by Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle had a signing at a Toys R Us in Canada. Below, Angle showed video of the crazy line waiting for him as he pulled up to the location. Baron Corbin is now the acting Raw General Manager until Stephanie decides what to do with Angle.